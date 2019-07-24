Kawhi Leonard Chose The Clippers To ‘Build Our Own And Make History’

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were introduced as members of the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday during a press conference in L.A., making official the biggest and most surprising development of a crazy offseason in the NBA.

The two spoke on their summer and how they ended up with the Clippers, with Paul George talking about how he grew up a Clippers fan (even with Kobe as his favorite player) and how it was a mutual split in OKC. Leonard thanked the Raptors fans and organization for a great year in Toronto, but made it evident that coming home and getting a chance to do something special in L.A. was the draw for him.

As for why he picked the Clippers over the Lakers, he made note of how the Clippers didn’t let anything get out — giving a bit of confirmation to the idea that leaks from the Lakers and Magic Johnson maybe played a role in him spurning LeBron and AD. However, the most telling portion of his answer about choosing the Clippers was when he noted it was a chance for he and Paul George to build something that was their own and make history for a team that’s never been to a Finals.