Kawhi Leonard Denied That He’s Purchased A Home In Toronto…’Yet’

On Friday, Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors took one giant step closer to the team’s first-ever NBA title as they put the Warriors on the ropes with a big win in Game 4. But as spectacular as he’s been throughout the postseason, Kawhi has made almost as many headlines off the court.

In the past few weeks along, he’s brought litigation against the Nike to try and win back the rights to his “Klaw” logo, he’s been the target of costly tampering violations on the part of Doc Rivers, he became The Board Man to the world, and he’s inspired more than one Game-of-Thrones-related memes.

If all that wasn’t enough, Kawhi also had reportedly purchased a home in the Toronto area, which seemingly indicated to fans that the superstar forward planned on sticking around this summer when he hits free agency. Unfortunately, that reported turned out to be erroneous.