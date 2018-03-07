Kawhi Leonard ‘For Sure’ Wants To End His Career With The San Antonio Spurs

03.07.18

Kawhi Leonard has, to this point, had a 2017-18 season to forget. While he came into the year with some MVP hype after his outstanding 2016-17 campaign, Leonard has barely seen the floor due to a lingering hamstring injury. Even worse, his relationship with the San Antonio Spurs has been under the microscope as reports have surfaced claiming the stone-faced superstar is unhappy with his current situation.

Things seem to be going better in recent days, though, as Leonard is trying to make it back to the team in time for its postseason push. And on Wednesday afternoon, Leonard wanted to clarify that he wants to stay in San Antonio for a long time.

Leonard met with the press at Spurs practice on Wednesday and made it clear that his intention is to be with San Antonio for his entire career.

