Getty Image

Gregg Popovich dropped a bombshell on Spurs fans and the NBA at large on Wednesday when he admitted to reporters that he’d be “surprised” if injured forward Kawhi Leonard returns to action this season. Leonard has been battling a quad injury and hasn’t suited up for San Antonio since Jan. 13, appearing in just nine total games so far.

The Spurs, meanwhile, have been chugging along like they always do, amassing a record of 35-24, good for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

That success has certainly alleviated some of the pressure for Leonard to return to action, but if San Antonio is to pose a real challenge to elite teams like the Warriors or the Rockets, they’ll need a healthy Leonard in the lineup. Whether that happens is apparently up to Leonard, according to a new report.