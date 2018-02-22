Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Has The Final Say On When He’ll Return To The Spurs

#San Antonio Spurs
02.21.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Gregg Popovich dropped a bombshell on Spurs fans and the NBA at large on Wednesday when he admitted to reporters that he’d be “surprised” if injured forward Kawhi Leonard returns to action this season. Leonard has been battling a quad injury and hasn’t suited up for San Antonio since Jan. 13, appearing in just nine total games so far.

The Spurs, meanwhile, have been chugging along like they always do, amassing a record of 35-24, good for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

That success has certainly alleviated some of the pressure for Leonard to return to action, but if San Antonio is to pose a real challenge to elite teams like the Warriors or the Rockets, they’ll need a healthy Leonard in the lineup. Whether that happens is apparently up to Leonard, according to a new report.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSGREGG POPOVICHKAWHI LEONARDsan antonio spurs

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP