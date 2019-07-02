Kawhi Is Expected To Take ‘A Couple Of Days’ And All Three Teams Are Reportedly Still In Play

07.02.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The first few days of free agency have been a wild ride, to say the least. After the first day alone, we already had clarity about some of the biggest questions heading into the offseason, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant confirming the long-standing rumors that they’d join forces in Brooklyn, Kemba Walker heading to the Celtics, and so much more.

The biggest question left is what will happen with Kawhi Leonard, the last remaining superstar on the market whose decision could ultimately alter the NBA landscape for years to come. Kawhi and his camp warned us early on that he’d be in no rush as he mulls his future, and that’s held emphatically true so far as we enter the third day of the moratorium.

There have been indications that the two-time Finals MVP has narrowed his options to the Lakers, Clippers, and Raptors, and according to a new report from Chris Haynes on Tuesday, that’s still the case. Haynes went on ESPN Los Angeles radio and said he expects Kawhi will take a couple of more days to weigh it all out before announcing his decision.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#LA Lakers
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyKAWHI LEONARDLA LAKERSLos Angeles ClippersTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP