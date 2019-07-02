Getty Image

The first few days of free agency have been a wild ride, to say the least. After the first day alone, we already had clarity about some of the biggest questions heading into the offseason, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant confirming the long-standing rumors that they’d join forces in Brooklyn, Kemba Walker heading to the Celtics, and so much more.

The biggest question left is what will happen with Kawhi Leonard, the last remaining superstar on the market whose decision could ultimately alter the NBA landscape for years to come. Kawhi and his camp warned us early on that he’d be in no rush as he mulls his future, and that’s held emphatically true so far as we enter the third day of the moratorium.

There have been indications that the two-time Finals MVP has narrowed his options to the Lakers, Clippers, and Raptors, and according to a new report from Chris Haynes on Tuesday, that’s still the case. Haynes went on ESPN Los Angeles radio and said he expects Kawhi will take a couple of more days to weigh it all out before announcing his decision.