Kawhi Leonard Knocked Down A Tough Game-Winner To Sink The Blazers

Friday night’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors and the Portland Trail Blazers features two teams each riding hot streaks after the All-Star break. The Raptors had won seven of nine and were just 2.5 games out of the No. 1 seed in the East, while the Blazers had won five straight.

The game certainly didn’t disappoint. The two teams went back and forth all night, and eventually it all came down to the final sequence, in which Damian Lillard got fouled on a three-point attempt by Kyle Lowry and was able to make all three free throws to tie the game 117-117 with 13 seconds remaining.

But on the ensuing possession, Kawhi Leonard came down and calmly drained a difficult turnaround jumper with 1.5 seconds left on the clock to seal the win for the Raptors.