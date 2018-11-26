Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs had a very awkward ending to their time together. The now-Raptors star sat out pretty much all of last season with a quad injury. How that injury was handled led to a lot of tension between he and the Spurs organization. Eventually, Leonard requested a trade from the Spurs and was dealt to the Raptors.

It was a strange ending to a relationship that not long ago felt like a perfect fit. Leonard is the kind of star that seems to hate attention. The Spurs are an organization that thrives in anonymity. They avoid attention as much as possible. With that avoidance comes very few looks into how they work internally. Who, for example, is the leader of the locker room?

Well, according to Gregg Popovich, it apparently wasn’t Leonard while he was with the Spurs. He recently told media pregame in Milwaukee that Leonard wasn’t the best leader. It was a criticism that immediately drew attention given the way his time in San Antonio ended, but Kawhi seems to disagree with Popovich’s assessment.

Leonard was inevitably asked about his former coach’s comments on Monday and essentially said “it’s funny” how easy it is to forget the impact a player has when he’s not around.