Kawhi Leonard’s Group Reportedly Hid Him From The Spurs While Rehabbing In New York

07.05.18

One of the more peculiar elements of the Kawhi Leonard saga in San Antonio has been that no one seems to know just how bad things got in the relationship between the two sides. We know that Leonard rehabbed from his quad injury in New York for a bit, and we know that Spurs GM R.C. Buford is open about wanting to fix their relationship and bring Leonard back, but for the most part, all indications are this was as weird of a saga as we’ve seen in the NBA.

The latest example of this came via ESPN’s Mike Wright during an appearance on the Back To Back podcast. Wright was prompted by Tom Haberstroh of Bleacher Report to discuss what’s gone down between the two sides, which led to him telling a story revolving around Leonard’s rehab.

Namely, Wright explained that the Spurs went to visit Leonard in New York, at which point his people took steps to hide him in another part of the building they were in. Seriously.

