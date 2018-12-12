Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard is a different breed of cat. He’s known for being a rather mellow, reserved and, in the eyes of some, emotionless person, which is something that has its benefits on the basketball court. He’s a stone cold killer on both ends of the floor, the kind of guy who will take on the challenge of guarding the best players on earth on one end before hitting a game-winning jumper in their eye on the other.

Off the court, well, it makes it so Leonard doesn’t always come off as the most effervescent person on the planet. Is that a problem? Of course not! Everyone has a right to privacy, and while that’s not always a realistic expectation when you’re a professional athlete, you can do everything possible to control what is around you.

Take, for instance, Leonard’s answer to how he manages to tune out rumors about his future, which have taken a bit of a back seat as the Toronto Raptors have mowed through the Eastern Conference this season, but do still exist. Leonard is able to avoid them by being in total control of this by just straight up not watching television all that frequently, instead opting to use apps.