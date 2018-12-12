Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Listen To Raptors Rumors And Isn’t Interested In Talking About Christmas Right Now

Associate Editor
12.11.18

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard is a different breed of cat. He’s known for being a rather mellow, reserved and, in the eyes of some, emotionless person, which is something that has its benefits on the basketball court. He’s a stone cold killer on both ends of the floor, the kind of guy who will take on the challenge of guarding the best players on earth on one end before hitting a game-winning jumper in their eye on the other.

Off the court, well, it makes it so Leonard doesn’t always come off as the most effervescent person on the planet. Is that a problem? Of course not! Everyone has a right to privacy, and while that’s not always a realistic expectation when you’re a professional athlete, you can do everything possible to control what is around you.

Take, for instance, Leonard’s answer to how he manages to tune out rumors about his future, which have taken a bit of a back seat as the Toronto Raptors have mowed through the Eastern Conference this season, but do still exist. Leonard is able to avoid them by being in total control of this by just straight up not watching television all that frequently, instead opting to use apps.

Around The Web

TAGSKAWHI LEONARDTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP