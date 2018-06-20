Getty Image

What will happen with Kawhi Leonard this summer? That seems to be the biggest question in the NBA that doesn’t involve LeBron James or the draft right now. The San Antonio Spurs’ All-Star forward has made it clear he wants to leave, and despite the fact that Gregg Popovich sat down with him in California on Tuesday, there’s no indication that’s going to change.

The Spurs can certainly hang onto Leonard until his contract is up next season and hope he signs a five-year, $219 million supermax deal with the team, but the smart move is almost certainly going to be trading him as long as he refuses to put pen to paper on an extension. A number of teams can make a move for him, but Leonard reportedly wants to head to his hometown of Los Angeles.

Specifically, reports indicate Leonard wants to end up on the Lakers. It remains to be seen if that happens via a trade for some of the team’s young assets, but according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, it might only be a matter of time until this occurs one way or another. Lowe wrote that there’s a belief that Leonard has already made up his mind on eventually wearing the purple and gold.