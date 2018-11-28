Kawhi Leonard Has Reportedly Signed A Sneaker Deal With New Balance

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard has been a sneaker free agent since October when his deal with Jordan ran up without the two sides able to reach an agreement on an extension.

We haven’t heard much with regards to Leonard’s footwear future since he arrived in Toronto, but as is his way, he’s been working on a new deal quietly. On Wednesday, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes broke word that Leonard had inked a new sneaker deal and would be bringing back a dormant basketball line with New Balance.

New Balance’s first signing this year was former 5-star prospect Darius Bazley, who is “interning” for them as he takes a year off between high school and entering the NBA Draft. Leonard, however, marks their return to the NBA in a big way, as he brings them a legitimate superstar talent on one of the league’s best teams.

There were reports Gordon Hayward was also being targeted by New Balance before he signed with Anta, but in landing Leonard the brand gets an even bigger name to launch their hoops line around again. Haynes’ report doesn’t mention specifics other than it being a multiyear deal, but one would assume a Leonard signature sneaker will be on the way, possibly as early as 2019.