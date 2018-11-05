Kawhi Leonard Won’t Play Against The Lakers Due To A Sore Foot

11.04.18 39 mins ago

After a season filled with organizational turmoil and questions surrounding his long-term health, Kawhi Leonard has started the 2018-2019 season looking like a superstar.

There was lingering concern that Kawhi might never return to the player who was once considered one of the NBA’s best two-way talents after missing all but nine games last season with a somewhat ambiguous quad injury, but through the first seven games, he’s firmly re-established himself among the league’s elite and is in the early conversation for MVP.

He’s also led his new team, the Toronto Raptors, to a perfect 7-0 start when he’s in the lineup — he’s missed two games for rest and the team is 1-1 in those. Leonard will sit again in what was supposed to be a must-see showdown on Sunday against LeBron and the Lakers, as Kawhi will be watching from the sidelines with a sore foot, as coach Nick Nurse told the media in L.A. on Sunday.

TOPICS#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDLA LAKERSLeBron JamesTORONTO RAPTORS

