Kawhi Leonard Will Reportedly Miss The Rest Of The NBA Playoffs

Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs have prided themselves on being one of the most low-maintenance franchises in the NBA for the past two decades. They’ve filled their roster with humble superstars who have willingly sacrificed for the good of the team, and they’ve consistently played a style of basketball that is the dream archetype of hoops purists everywhere.

Which is why the ongoing Kawhi Leonard situation has been so baffling. He’s played just nine games all season, and there have been some discrepancies between the organization and his camp about his ability to return to action, as well as a time line for his return.

Head coach Gregg Popovich has previously admitted that he doesn’t expect Leonard to return at all this season, and that fear was reportedly confirmed on Sunday.