Kawhi Leonard Is Making Toronto’s Big Bet Worth It This Postseason

Managing Editor, Sports + DIME
05.06.19

Getty Image

PHILADELPHIA – Kawhi Leonard has been the NBA Finals MVP, won Defensive Player of the Year, made three All-Star teams, played in two Finals, and hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy once. It’d be forgivable to think, as with most guys who played on the Spurs as long as he did, that Leonard was somewhere in his 30s. Or due to his demeanor was birthed on a planet where time stops, irony as a concept does not exist, and stoicism is celebrated as the highest honor.

Kawhi Leonard turns 28 at the end of June.

After the career he’s had, capped by that notorious quad injury and the introduction to Uncle Dennis that eventually led to his being traded to the Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jacob Poeltl, and a protected first-rounder, it’s an important reminder to repeat that age while watching Leonard dismantle the long and swarming Sixers defense.

This version of Kawhi Leonard has been lying in wait, and some team – any team – who traded for him could potentially be getting the culmination of all that experience coupled with health and a true superstar entering his prime. And yet, only Toronto and Masai Ujiri made that big bet. Yes, there’s the risk he’ll bounce in free agency, looming as it has for close to a full year. But outside of that risk is the simple fact that the Raptors have Leonard, and Kawhi is taking wildfire to Toronto’s postseason struggle narratives.

Through four games against Philadelphia, Leonard is averaging a staggering 38 points per game. He’s doing so on 62 percent shooting. To put into context just how insane those numbers truly are, consider this tweet:

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs
TAGS2019 NBA PlayoffsKAWHI LEONARDNBA PlayoffsTORONTO RAPTORS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 3 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.30.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP