The Spurs Are Targeting Thursday’s Pelicans Game For Kawhi Leonard’s Return

03.10.18 7 hours ago

The San Antonio Spurs are struggling mightily as mid-March approaches and, in some ways, that makes sense given the state of the team’s roster. After all, star forward Kawhi Leonard has appeared in only nine games this season and, with him on the sideline, not even Gregg Popovich can be expected to keep this team in the 50-win range that the NBA world comes to expect from San Antonio.

The Spurs are currently tied for fifth in the hotly contested Western Conference playoff race, but sit just 1.5 games ahead of the tie for eighth and in legitimate danger of missing the postseason for the first time in two decades if things don’t turn back around. However, there is now hope in the near future, as Lisa Salters and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN are reporting that the Spurs project Leonard to return to game action on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

