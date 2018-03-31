Kawhi Leonard’s Timetable To Return Has Been Pushed Back As He Continues Rehab In New York

03.31.18 1 hour ago

The San Antonio Spurs have six games left during the 2017-18 regular season, and the big question looming over the final stretch of the year revolves around whether Kawhi Leonard will take the floor. Unfortunately for San Antonio, it looks like the pesky quad injury that has plagued Leonard all season is still giving him some serious issues.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Leonard does not have a timetable to return to the team. That’s because San Antonio’s potential MVP is heading back to New York so he can continue to rehabilitate his injury.

