The San Antonio Spurs are no longer involved in the 2018 NBA Playoffs and, while much of the attention surrounding the franchise was already focused on the Kawhi Leonard saga, the scrutiny and interest will only heighten in the coming weeks. Teams like the Clippers and Lakers have already been linked to potential trade pursuits this summer but the overarching question centers on what the Spurs plan to do through the prism of potentially offering Leonard the designated player extension that would guarantee him more than $200 million.

With that as the backdrop, Michael C. Wright of ESPN brings word that the Spurs are prioritizing and planning for an “all-hands-on-deck summer meeting” with Leonard and head coach Gregg Popovich is “expected to take the lead” when that is organized. It comes as no surprise that the organization would like to take the temperature of the relationship with Leonard before evaluating all available options, include trade winds.

Still, there is even another factor in the mix, as Wright reports that the decision to even offer Leonard the massive contract extension could be a “difficult sell” to ownership.