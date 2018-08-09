Kawhi Leonard Thanked San Antonio Profusely In His First Statement Since Being Traded

08.09.18 2 mins ago

Kawhi Leonard hasn’t spoken publicly in months, as he last met with the media prior to his self-imposed exile from the Spurs to New York to rehab his quad injury.

In the time since then, Leonard made a trade request to the Spurs and had that request be granted in the form of a deal sending him to Toronto and DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio. Leonard popped up in Toronto to take a picture with Masai Ujiri after the trade was done and talk to the Raptors brass about playing for the team, but still avoided offering any public statements as Ujiri held the trade press conference alone.

On Thursday, Leonard broke his silence via a release and offered many thanks to the Spurs organization, his teammates, the fans, and Gregg Popovich for everything over the past seven seasons.

