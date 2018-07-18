Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors swung for the fences when they traded a package centered around DeMar DeRozan to acquire Kawhi Leonard for the San Antonio Spurs. Now, the Raptors will get to spend the next year pitching their city and organization to Leonard, hoping he pulls a Paul George and decides to stay with the franchise when he hits unrestricted free agency next summer.

There’s just one problem: Leonard, by all indications, isn’t exactly happy that the Spurs sent him to Toronto. There were rumblings in the immediate aftermath of the trade getting reported that Leonard didn’t like his eventual destination, and according to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, things might be worse than anyone could have anticipated.

Deveney wrote that Leonard, who played in nine games last season due to a lingering quadriceps issue, has “no interest” in suiting up for Toronto and is prepared to sit out if need be.