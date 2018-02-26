Kawhi Leonard Is Reportedly Back With The Spurs And Eyeing A March Return

#San Antonio Spurs
02.26.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

It’s been a very strange season in San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the organization. He’s appeared in just nine games total and hasn’t suited up for the Spurs since Jan. 19 due to a lingering quad injury that has been much more complicated than anyone involved could’ve anticipated.

Gregg Popovich, in a surprisingly candid moment, told reporters that he’d be “surprised” if Leonard returned to action at all this season last week. That development was rendered even stranger when a new report revealed that Leonard had, in fact, been medically-cleared to return to action but was opting not to do so yet.

It’s led to all sorts of speculation about a deteriorating relationship between the two sides. The Spurs and their fans, however, got some good news on Monday when it was announced that Leonard was back with the team and working toward a return in the very near future.

