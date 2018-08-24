Getty Image

Reports indicated that Kawhi Leonard was initially not on board with his trade to the Toronto Raptors. Leonard was shipped to Toronto alongside Danny Green in a deal that saw a package headlined by DeMar DeRozan go to San Antonio, and at first, there were rumblings that Leonard was so upset that he was going to consider sitting out the 2018-19 season.

Slowly but surely, though, the tenor around Leonard’s tenure in Toronto changed. Someone close to him was quoted at saying he’s going to love the city, while Raptors coach Nick Nurse sounded incredibly optimistic following his first conversation with his new star. Now, a new report says that Leonard is going to walk into his new digs with an open mind as he faces free agency next summer.

According to Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News, Leonard is not going to enter this upcoming season with any preconceived notions about the Raptors. In fact, Young told TSN Radio’s OverDrive that Leonard is entering this season with “an open mind.”