Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are officially members of the Clippers, as the two were introduced to fans and the media on Wednesday at a press conference in Los Angeles.

The two spoke about why they joined the Clippers this summer, with Leonard explaining he wanted the chance to build something special and make history by leading the Clippers to their first Finals and title and George talking about growing up a Clippers fan and how both he and the Thunder agreed their time together had all but run its course. George offered a statement of appreciation to the Thunder organization for his two years there and for facilitating a trade to send him home.

Leonard likewise offered a heartfelt thanks to the Raptors organization, fans, and the entire city of Toronto for his one season there that led to a championship. Kawhi thanked fans for their support, the doctors in Toronto for delivering his now three month old baby boy, and even thanked the Toronto restaurants that gave him free food as part of the “Ka’Wine and Dine” push to keep him to stay, which he joked he took full advantage of.