Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard finally showed up in Toronto on Friday, which is good because the NBA team he now plays for has its home games in the largest city in Ontario. That he appeared at Raptors team headquarters and was wearing a Raptors shirt seems like small news, but not after a week in which it appeared he had no intention of warming to the idea that he now plays basketball in Toronto.

Leonard’s story the past season is one of the stranger ones in the NBA, as he had a falling out with a franchise that seemed committed to him but then had to find a landing place for him in the trade market. The problem, of course, is that the San Antonio Spurs didn’t have to trade him to a place he wanted to play, and apparently Toronto wasn’t initially one of those preferred destinations.

Leonard is only under contract for one more season, so it may not much matter how he feels about the Greater Toronto Area, but there’s some speculation that once he spends more time in the area he will embrace the city more. A column by Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Tribune asserted that much, citing an anonymous source he claims to be close to Leonard.