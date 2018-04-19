Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs are apparently not interested in trading Kawhi Leonard despite the mystery surrounding his injury and status. But that doesn’t mean teams won’t be lining up to acquire his services this summer.

Leonard has played just nine games this season and it seems extremely unlikely he will take the floor again this year, as it’s been reported that Leonard will miss the rest of the postseason. That sets up an uncertain summer for the Spurs and their superstar, who was a legitimate MVP candidate last season.

The Spurs have deferred to Leonard’s “group” on multiple occasions and he’s currently rehabbing in New York away from everyone else, setting up an uncertain summer for everyone involved. And according to the Sporting News‘ Sean Deveney, the Lakers are serious about making a push for Leonard in the summer as part of a major overhaul of the team that is expected to include big free agent signings.