When healthy, Kawhi Leonard is exceptionally good at basketball and that isn’t groundbreaking information. However, the newest superstar acquisition of the Toronto Raptors does arrive with some question marks, headlined by his reported coldness to his new locale. Leonard has already stopped by Toronto and all signs point to him suiting up for the Raptors, and there is a solid argument that the reigning No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference improved over the summer and at least one statistical projection sees big things in store for Toronto.

Jack Maloney of CBS Sports brings word of the current SportsLine model (built by data scientist Stephen Oh) and, as of July 20, the numbers point to an uptick for the Raptors. While the entire group of win-loss projections is undeniably interesting, the Leonard trade buoyed Leonard from a pre-draft projection of 54.4 victories to a current estimate of 58.4 wins. That isn’t terribly surprising given the (relatively) small price that Toronto paid to acquire Leonard but, in the same breath, it likely assumes something close to full health and participation, which does happen to ignore other factors.

Beyond the Raptors, the Celtics ever-so-slightly improved from mid-June to late July, going from 56.2 to 56.4 wins in the projections, although they entered the off-season as the projected No. 1 seed before slipping behind Toronto. Full details can be found by following the link above but, if anything, the craziest single projection might actually be for the lowly Atlanta Hawks, who recently moved away from Dennis Schröder in pursuit of future flexibility.