It’s been more than a month since Kawhi Leonard’s trade request became public knowledge, and, despite some false starts and a brief moment of strong rumors prior to free agency, no real progress has been made.

Leonard is now eligible for his super-max extension, but all signs point to him continuing to push his way out of San Antonio. The Spurs, however, have little incentive to move their star until the right offer comes along, and it appears no one is willing to part with much as of now.

It had been previously reported that the Celtics were withholding their top five players from Leonard trade talks, as they are, like many others, wary of Leonard’s apparent desire to go to L.A. next summer. However, the latest report notes that many other teams have gotten involved in discussions, but, like Boston, they aren’t eager to give up much in a deal either.