Kawhi Leonard is pretty good at basketball, so much so that three franchises are doing everything they can to convince him to play for them. The last few days have reportedly involved the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers meeting with the reigning NBA Finals MVP about leaving Toronto and joining them in free agency. On Wednesday, it was Toronto’s turn to pitch him on sticking around, and good lord, did people lose their minds.

Reports indicated that Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment had its private plane go from Los Angeles to Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. Since MLSE owns the Raptors, you can probably put two and two together and come to the conclusion that Leonard was on the flight, but no one really knows for sure.

