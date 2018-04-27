An NBA Executive Claims Kawhi Leonard Wants Gregg Popovich To ‘Tweak Some Things’ With The Spurs

04.27.18 1 hour ago

Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs have a lot to discuss before next season. The Spurs will be interested to see how his rehab in New York is going, as they were not involved with it in recent months. And reports have indicated that the relationship, like every important relationship in this world, will require some serious maintenance to keep it healthy.

Breakups in the NBA come by way of trade, but the Spurs are unlikely to give up on Leonard so easily. He’s just 27, and if you believe he can return fully healthy should still be in the prime of his career for some time. But if you look at how this weird drama has played out, it’s clear that Leonard is likely upset about more than just his injury and rehab.

According to a report from Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, Leonard will have grievances of his own that need fixing when the two sides sit down to fix their “broken” relationship later this spring.

