Kawhi Leonard Was ‘Very Close’ To Signing With The Lakers Or Raptors

Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard had one of the most important free agencies in recent memory. The current defending champ and Finals MVP was exploring free agency and his camp went radio silent. No leaks. No information. No nothing. The only thing anyone knew was that Leonard was planning on meeting with three teams: the Lakers, Clippers, and Raptors. What he wanted from a new tea was completely unknown by everybody.

Days went by through free agency and nobody had any idea where Leonard was leaning. Then, suddenly in the middle of the night, it was announced that Leonard would be joining the Clippers and on top of that Los Angeles would be trading for Paul George to pair with Leonard. That made it clear that Leonard wanted to play with George for the Clippers and once the George trade was finalized he was all set on joining them in LA — he said on Wednesday that the opportunity to build something that was their own was a big factor.

Where it gets interesting is what would Leonard had done had the Clippers not managed to pull off the George trade. It took Leonard quite awhile to make his decision and the theory is that he was delaying it to give time for George (or another star) to join the Clippers. L.A. tried and failed to engage in conversations for Bradley Beal and James Harden, per reports, which means had they failed to get George it’s hard to see what other star they could’ve targeted.

Surely there was going to be a point where Kawhi would’ve had to make a decision to go elsewhere if the Clippers couldn’t get it done, but how close did we get to that? Well, Leonard told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that he was “very close” to joining the Lakers or Raptors.