KDisNotNice: Kevin Durant’s 5 Meanest Dunks This Year

Over the years, the Dime Family has worked closely with every top player in the NBA. All of them. And we often get asked who we like the most, who we dislike the most, who is the best to work with, and who is the most difficult to work with.

Right at the top of our “Nice Guy List”? Kevin Durant. Always has been, going all the way back to when he was in college. When he was setting college basketball on fire with his monster scoring performances at Texas, we approached him about being on our cover. KD said yes, but only if the rest of his teammates could pose with him. Now that’s a nice guy.

That continued over the years as his star has risen. Seattle, Oklahoma City, Team USA – it doesn’t matter. Kevin Durant has always been the same nice guy.

But something has been going on this season with KD on court. Have you noticed? He’s always been a scoring machine, but this year he’s attacking defenders, teams, rims, and whatever else gets in his way with a little something extra. A lot of his trademark finesse and fadeaway jumpers have given way to cold-blooded scoring binges and straight up slamming on people with poster-worthy dunks. His game has been flat-out mean.

Not sure what we’re talking about? Check out the five meanest dunks KD has unleashed on people so far this year. None of these are anything close to nice: