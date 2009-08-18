Keeping Blake Griffin Humble

When I was at the NBA Rookie Photo Shoot, Blake Griffin decided to ask me who I was impressed with so far. I don’t think he liked my answer…
That Arrogant Bastard!
Damn, dude is built like a truck!
Griffin is pretty cut aswell…
Which person in that video is Blake Griffin and which is the Dime writer? I’m unable to tell.
aron u lucky its scripted or else blake prolly woulda knock u out haha.
@sweetv0mit
Haha. That wasn’t scripted at all!
yea right that wasnt scripted… just like porn isnt scripted..:D
AP = Alchemist
Why are sports writers always short? i’m just sayin’…
Not good enough to play pro, so they write about it. The next best thing I guess.