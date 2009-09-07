It’s safe to say that Kehinde Wiley is the LeBron James of the art world, turing the whole game on its head. So if you’re in NYC today and not doing anything, you have to check out his new exhibition, Black Light, over at Deitch Projects.

I’ve been on to Wiley for a minute, having seen his stuff at Deitch Projects, the Brooklyn Museum and the Studio Museum of Harlem, but this show featuring photographs instead of paintings is completely different.

Enlisting the technical tenor of Hype Williams‘ hip-hop videos from the 90’s, Wiley saturates his consummately styled subjects of Fulton Street Mall pedigreeâ€” caps flipped backward, wearing gear of New York legendâ€” in “super rapturous light”. To transcendental and beatific effect, such illumination proffers a new measure of Wiley’s technical abilities, so that the medium of photography propels each figure to the point before paint consumes canvasâ€” the moment when flesh, at its three dimensional, truth-telling, reveals scars long ago enacted. Browned fingernails, questioning red-glazed eyes and voluptuously glossed, cigarette-charred lips heighten what, for some, is no longer visible: a vulnerable microcosm of our metropolisâ€” a black light. Through the 17 photographs on display, Wiley produces an intimate study of embattled psychologies whose adherents are at once flawed and majestic, canonized and misunderstood.

The show is only up until September 26th, so be sure to take the time to get over there.

Deitch Projects

76 Grand Street

New York, NY 10013

212.343.7300

For more information, visit www.deitch.com.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.