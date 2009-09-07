It’s safe to say that Kehinde Wiley is the LeBron James of the art world, turing the whole game on its head. So if you’re in NYC today and not doing anything, you have to check out his new exhibition, Black Light, over at Deitch Projects.
I’ve been on to Wiley for a minute, having seen his stuff at Deitch Projects, the Brooklyn Museum and the Studio Museum of Harlem, but this show featuring photographs instead of paintings is completely different.
Enlisting the technical tenor of Hype Williams‘ hip-hop videos from the 90’s, Wiley saturates his consummately styled subjects of Fulton Street Mall pedigreeâ€” caps flipped backward, wearing gear of New York legendâ€” in “super rapturous light”. To transcendental and beatific effect, such illumination proffers a new measure of Wiley’s technical abilities, so that the medium of photography propels each figure to the point before paint consumes canvasâ€” the moment when flesh, at its three dimensional, truth-telling, reveals scars long ago enacted. Browned fingernails, questioning red-glazed eyes and voluptuously glossed, cigarette-charred lips heighten what, for some, is no longer visible: a vulnerable microcosm of our metropolisâ€” a black light. Through the 17 photographs on display, Wiley produces an intimate study of embattled psychologies whose adherents are at once flawed and majestic, canonized and misunderstood.
The show is only up until September 26th, so be sure to take the time to get over there.
Deitch Projects
76 Grand Street
New York, NY 10013
212.343.7300
For more information, visit www.deitch.com.
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
overrated.
Lebron James of art? Educate yourself before making such an ignorant, and by all means stupid comment.
How is he possibly the LeBron James of art? What a completely nonsensical and ignorant thing to say. Just because he’s an african american artist based out of new york, and surely your personal favourite, you seem it appropriate to anoint him as the best in the world?
Try living outside of your New York box for just a couple seconds, you will see that it is nowhere near “safe to say” he is the LeBron James of art.
He is the Bruce Bowen of art, everybody knows that
I love my black on black hope.
@eric telfort / deeds
Wow. How is that an ignorant statement? Wiley is one of the best up-and-coming artists out there. I didn’t say best in the world – which LeBron isn’t either. As for the “New York box,” I’ve travelled the world and looked at a lot of art to date so I’m comfortable making my statement.
Who are some of your guys’ favorite artists out there?
My favourite artist of all-time is Roy Lichtenstein. I even have some of his work inked on my arm.
This Kehinde kid is average at best. That installation is essentially some basic graphic design that millions of people do for a salary at magazines and web dev companies the world over.
So as opposed to Lebron James being “the King”, does this make Wiley “the Queen?” ;)
Akiane owns this scrub…
@ Aaron:
Perhaps i slightly mistook your LeBron comparisons. When someone is compared to him I just naturally assume you think he is either the best at their respective body of work, or if not the best one of the top (as in top 2). If you are focusing more on the fact that he is an upcoming and exciting new artist I can see how that is a closer comparison, although it still seems a bit outlandish to me. Maybe he is producing quite the buzz around the New York art scene right now, but if you asked around the world I would be surprised if most people even knew his name.
As for me, I personally have always enjoyed the work of Robert Rauschenberg (who unfortunately died last year). I’m not going to try and sound all high and mighty and claim he is the best of all time or anything, since it is purely subjective, but he is my personal favourite.
Kehinde Wiley Is The LeBron James Of The Art World
.. I hadn’t realized that Kehinde similar to Lebron is just all hype no substance.
yeah right LBJ all hype no substance… only a triple double every game, every year, LOL
James Jean Is the Lebron James of The Art World
No I mean James Jean is the Kobe of The Art World
Wow to the Kehinde hate. While I think his work is pretty dope, Art is subjective, everyone knows that. Respect to Dime for even posting an article like this. If you like someone else, hey shoot them an email or suggest they compare your fav artist to a ball player in the comments.
Yeah, he is certainly talented, but I can’t say I care for his style of painting. His figures look too rigid and plasticy. Look up Jeremy Lipking, David Kassan, or Burton Silverman, these are some of the best realist artists in the world.