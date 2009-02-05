Keith Bogans Traded For Tyronn Lue

After Pat just wrote about the move the Magic have to make to save their season, Orlando made a deal, trading shooting guard Keith Bogans (his expiring contract) and cash to the Bucks for point guard Tyronn Lue.
While Pat sees acquiring the third point guard in the rotation, playing behind Luke Ridnour and Ramon Sessions, as a slap in the face, the 11-year veteran and former member of the Magic (where he started 69 of 76 games) could be just the sub Orlando is looking for.
“You need a backup,” Smith said after practice when asked if he ever considered keeping his lineup unchanged after Nelson’s injury. “If A.J. [Anthony Johnson] turns an ankle, God forbid, then you’re down to just Turk [Hedo Turkoglu] playing the point. I’m not sure that’s necessarily good, so you still need that backup.”
Having only played in 30 games this season, Lue is averaging only 4.7 points, 1.5 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. Not exactly who is going to bring the Magic to the promised land. But, he won two ‘chips with the Lakers in 2000 and 2001, and averaged a solid 10.5 ppg, 4.2 apg and 2.5 rpg in 30.7 mpg last time around in Orlando, so maybe GM Otis Smith knows what he’s doing.
On the other hand, finally the Bucks are starting to make some moves. Dealing unused Lue for Bogans, especially after the loss of Michael Redd for the season, congratulations are in order for GM John Hammond.
Watch out, NBA! Here come the MAGIC!!!!
Not much the league can do against the unstoppable backcourt of Anthony Johnson and Tyronn Lue. GOAT.
good for both teams. free up some time for reddick.
WTF this trade sucks it doesn’t make either team better. Tyrone Lue is a o.k. shooter but will get abused defensively just ask Allen Iverson.
Well this is certainly better than trading Pietrus, I can go with this trade. They didn’t get rid of Pietrus, or Battie and they got a backup pg. Not bad, if Pietrus can finally stay healthy, this might serve them well.
In even bigger news…Brand is done for the season.
[sports.espn.go.com]
Well if the Magic end up playing the Pistons, at least they have the Iverson-stopper on the team now…
Tyronn Lue looks retarded in that pic
If he was a little bald-er in that pic, he would look like a cancer patient. Not that is funny. Just typin out loud.
Anyway they lookin like a healthy Houston. All the same pieces as the Rockets so to speak. YET, pg will be the weak spot where they get ate up!
Interesting to see how it turns out.
Well see liukz beat me to it. I was trying to be a little smooth about it, but he just came on out lol.
who cares. both these dudes are bums
In that pic, Tyrune looks like that lil’ douchebag kid who designed the rook vs soph unis.
LOL…What’s yer beef with that kid?
No beef…just sayin…
haha…You’ve been scoring on him like he stole yer lunch money since his topic was posted.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m laughin’…up until he notices his picture on DimeMag, sees your comments and kills himself. haha
Well, it was more a diss on Tyrone, but if that lil’ kid feels dissed by it, good.
I wonder if The Real Tyrone is actually Tyrone Lue, he plays basketball about the same as TRT posts…
If you think Lue looks bad in this photo, you need to recall his pigtail days from most of his career–ugliest looking chick in the WNBA (er..I mean, NBA).
But nevertheless, good siging Orlando! Now you have the Hawks 2 point guards who led them to, what, 18 wins a couple of years ago?
(Actually, I seriously do like this trade per my prior post when this was just a rumor.)
I dig this from the Bucks’ perspective. A SG that can step in and fill some of the void, plus this means more PT for Sessions at the 1. Solid move for both teams really. Lue is on point from long range and that should really work well with the way the Magic operate.
I don’t care much for Duke players outside of Shane Battier, Elton Brand, Jay Williams but JJ Redick is one Duke alum I feel sorry for. He just can’t get regular playing on this team.
OTIS GM OF THE YEAR
Good trade? I guess…