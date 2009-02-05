Keith Bogans Traded For Tyronn Lue

After Pat just wrote about the move the Magic have to make to save their season, Orlando made a deal, trading shooting guard Keith Bogans (his expiring contract) and cash to the Bucks for point guard Tyronn Lue.

While Pat sees acquiring the third point guard in the rotation, playing behind Luke Ridnour and Ramon Sessions, as a slap in the face, the 11-year veteran and former member of the Magic (where he started 69 of 76 games) could be just the sub Orlando is looking for.

“You need a backup,” Smith said after practice when asked if he ever considered keeping his lineup unchanged after Nelson’s injury. “If A.J. [Anthony Johnson] turns an ankle, God forbid, then you’re down to just Turk [Hedo Turkoglu] playing the point. I’m not sure that’s necessarily good, so you still need that backup.”

Having only played in 30 games this season, Lue is averaging only 4.7 points, 1.5 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game. Not exactly who is going to bring the Magic to the promised land. But, he won two ‘chips with the Lakers in 2000 and 2001, and averaged a solid 10.5 ppg, 4.2 apg and 2.5 rpg in 30.7 mpg last time around in Orlando, so maybe GM Otis Smith knows what he’s doing.

On the other hand, finally the Bucks are starting to make some moves. Dealing unused Lue for Bogans, especially after the loss of Michael Redd for the season, congratulations are in order for GM John Hammond.

What do you think of this trade?

Source: Orlando Sentinel