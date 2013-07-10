Kelly Olynyk Is Dominating The NBA’s Orlando Summer League

#Video #Boston Celtics
07.09.13 5 years ago 12 Comments

No one in the Orlando Summer League can stop Kelly Olynyk. That’s a good sign for Boston. In his first game of the week against Orlando, the Gonzaga product dropped 25 points on only 12 shots. Then he followed that one up with this gem: a 21-point, nine-rebound, four-assist outing that included a few super surprising jump shots.

Will he be solid as a rookie?

