Kelly Olynyk Is Dominating The NBA’s Orlando Summer League

No one in the Orlando Summer League can stop Kelly Olynyk. That’s a good sign for Boston. In his first game of the week against Orlando, the Gonzaga product dropped 25 points on only 12 shots. Then he followed that one up with this gem: a 21-point, nine-rebound, four-assist outing that included a few super surprising jump shots.
Will he be solid as a rookie?
Kelly Olymyk is gonna be a star baby
Not a hater, but I don’t see him being anything more than Antoine Walker. Not a bad level to reach, but not exactly a multidimensional player.
I don’t think Olynyk will be an all star or anything but, Walker was a regularly out of shape, undersized PF who fell in love with shooting the 3 and didn’t play a lick of defense.. not sure how Olynyk compares to that exactly?
That is my point and something that Olynyk has already been accused of. He isn’t out of shape now, but did you see his foot speed in those videos? He will get beat regularly on defense at the NBA level and already took more outside shots than inside ones.
He’s a 7-footer, obviously he’s gonna have slower foot speed but he actually moves well and is in no way out of shape. And he did shoot a couple of jumpers in this game, but you can’t base your opinion on one summer league game. He does have a post game, as well as an outside shot and the ability to put the ball on the floor and drive. Antoine Walker is just the worst comparison ever.
Agree. Olynyk does many things well. And he’s an intelligent player. He’s crafty.
Yeah you guys missed the point completely. Antoine Walker was a 3x NBA All-Star, so Olynyk is capable of reaching that plateau.
But like Walker, Olynyk is an offensive minded player. A scorer. Neither of these players will be remembered for playing any form of defense.
So you basically compared him to Antoine Walker because he could be an all-star someday and he won’t be remembered for his defense? Hmm ok.. GREAT comparison.
Walker was a very good one on one defender. Even that idiot stat guy from ESPN admitted that but keep babbeling like you know anything
Antoine Walker did many things as a power forward. He could dribble, play in the post (back to the basket and face up), he created his own shot, created for others, he could pass, was a capable rebounder….
I don’t understand how you could make that comparison then say he’s “not exactly a multidimensional player”. Walker was exactly that… a multidimensional player. Help me understand.
You can call his early production “super surprising” but not the jump shots. The guy’s always had range.
Antoine was a 3 time all star (should have been 5) and an NBA champion (third leading scorer in the finals) so if this white piece of garbage does half of what Antoine did you will be lucky considering Ainge only drafted him because he was white. The fact that you morons still have nothing better to do than attack Walker shows why no one buys this crap magazine anymore. You’re not about the NBA you are a wanna be tabloid