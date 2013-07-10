Kelly Olynyk Is Dominating The NBA’s Orlando Summer League

No one in the Orlando Summer League can stop Kelly Olynyk. That’s a good sign for Boston. In his first game of the week against Orlando, the Gonzaga product dropped 25 points on only 12 shots. Then he followed that one up with this gem: a 21-point, nine-rebound, four-assist outing that included a few super surprising jump shots.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will he be solid as a rookie?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.