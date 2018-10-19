Getty Image

The first game-winner of the NBA season belongs to the Miami Heat and Kelly Olynyk. One night after falling short in Orlando, the Heat found themselves in yet another close contest with a chance to win at the end, but this time, it was in Washington. The Wizards led Miami by one point with a little more than 30 seconds left in the game and had a chance to extend their lead, but Miami forced a missed shot and had the ball to win the game in the final moments.

In Orlando, Miami had opted to go with Josh Richardson in the closing moments, but he couldn’t get a good shot off. This time, the Heat went with franchise legend Dwyane Wade in the second stop on his retirement tour. He posted up his man, turned around, fired … and missed completely, only to have Olynyk steal the spotlight with a putback layup.