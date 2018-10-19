Kelly Olynyk’s Putback Of A Dwyane Wade Shot Gave The Heat A Last Second Win In Washington

10.18.18 60 mins ago

Getty Image

The first game-winner of the NBA season belongs to the Miami Heat and Kelly Olynyk. One night after falling short in Orlando, the Heat found themselves in yet another close contest with a chance to win at the end, but this time, it was in Washington. The Wizards led Miami by one point with a little more than 30 seconds left in the game and had a chance to extend their lead, but Miami forced a missed shot and had the ball to win the game in the final moments.

In Orlando, Miami had opted to go with Josh Richardson in the closing moments, but he couldn’t get a good shot off. This time, the Heat went with franchise legend Dwyane Wade in the second stop on his retirement tour. He posted up his man, turned around, fired … and missed completely, only to have Olynyk steal the spotlight with a putback layup.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADEKelly OlynykMIAMI HEATWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP