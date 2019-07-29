Kemba Walker Knows He’ll ‘Always’ Be Compared To Kyrie Irving In Boston

Getty Image

One of the first teams impacted by the crazy NBA offseason was the Boston Celtics. The perception of the team had changed a number of times over the last season, starting with a squad full of high hopes that quickly turned to a frustrated bunch largely thought to be underachieving. That struggle came with the dissolusion of Kyrie Irving with the Celtics, a franchise he insisted to a crowd of fans that he would stay with come free agency.

But the moved up June 30 moratorium came and went this summer, and Irving chose to team up with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. The Celtics then signed Kemba Walker, who was not given a supermax offer from the Charlotte Hornets. The swap was well-received by many Celtics fans, who saw the team lose Al Horford to the Sixers in free agency as well. But the departure of Irving and the subsequent arrival of Walker does mean what happens next with both will be closely scrutinized, given that they play the same position.

Walker, though happy with his choice, knows that many in Boston will be watching the two guards carefully. He spoke to the New York Daily News over the weekend at an event in NYC and said he knows he’ll “always” be compared to Irving no matter how successful his time in Boston is.