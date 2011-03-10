Kemba Walker Buzzer-Beater Kills Pitt in the Big East Tournament

Everywhere that college basketball is loved and respected just went crazy watching the end of that great UConn/Pitt Big East Tournament game. With the game tied at 74 with 15 seconds to go in the game, UConn inbounded the ball to Kemba Walker out of a timeout. On a defensive switch off a high screen, Walker looked up to find 6-11 Gary McGhee guarding him. Kemba, Gary and the packed Madison Square Garden arena all knew what was about to come next.
Kemba Walker did not disappoint.
CBSSports.com’s Matt Norlander was there and captured this video of the final possession from his courtside seat. This is awesome:
Some questions: It’s easy to second-guess a coach after the fact, buy why didn’t Pitt work to keep the ball out of Kemba’s hands from the start? And why, after the switch, was Pitt not ready to send a double-team at Kemba to make him give it up or at the very least take a contested shot?
After all, in his ESPN interview immediately after the game, Kemba said, “Everyone in the world knew who was going to take that shot.”
Here is Matt’s original post on the play.
Second Best Shot and move to end a game Ever Period.
Number one is MJ last shot as a bull.
Get the switch. Drop the defender. Bucket.
What a move – happened to be getting back in the car after a meeting right before the inbound and listened to this final play. Glad I caught it on the radio at least.
Great move and an even greater finish. Better than the aforementioned MJ move, because Walker didn’t have to push off to get his shot off.
LOL at the cheerleaders at the :36 second mark.
He went HAM with that ankle breaker, that’s a crazy change of pace hesitation step back move
Kemba Walker: Gary McGhee I want you to be ma bitch
Fuck yeah!
If he wasn’t top 10 before, he sure is now.
Just sayin…
[dimemag.com]
the angle is kinda bad but it looks like the defender tripped over kembas foot before the step back and thats why he fell and not because he broke his ankle, but either way the guy was lost after the cross over step back, the fact that the guy tripped kind of killed it for me though
i just checked out the replay on espn they got the same sorry angle but it looks a little more like kemba DID just crumple dudes ankle like a piece of paper
The best angle on it is at the end of this short clip.
[blogs.courant.com]
Good lord that was filthy! I’m thinking Pitt probably didn’t want to switch that screen.
Great day to be a UCONN graduate! The only thing that would have made that play better is if Gus Johnson was calling the final play.. Let’s go Huskies!
MJ did his for a NBA Chip.
GREAT play….but for the idiot that said it’s better than mj’s, well you’re an idiot