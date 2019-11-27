Getty Image
Kemba Walker Felt Numbness In His Fingers, But His Collision ‘Wasn’t As Bad As It Looked’

When Kemba Walker left the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday with what appeared to be a neck injury, there was legitimate concern about when he’d be able to play basketball again. Walker’s head made direct contact with teammate Semi Ojeleye’s torso and he immediately collapsed to the ground. A stretcher was eventually brought out and he was taken to a local hospital.

While there was plenty of reason to be concerned, Walker managed to avoid a serious injury and suffered what the Celtics are calling a sprained neck. He was originally on the injury report as doubtful, and now, enters Wednesday’s contest with the Brooklyn Nets as probable.

Walker spoke with the media on Wednesday, giving everyone a glimpse into what happened against Denver and how it looked much worse than it actually was.

Any time you see a head injury and the word “numb” appears it has the potential to be really bad, but Walker managed to avoid that. He even said he could have played in Boston’s game on Monday.

The Celtics’ game against the Nets tips off at 7 on Wednesday night, and if he can’t give it a go, the next chance we’d get to see Walker play on Friday night, when Boston travels to Brooklyn. Considering how bad things looked in the immediate aftermath of his injury, it’s going to be really good to see Walker back on the floor whenever that happens.

