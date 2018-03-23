Kemba Walker Propelled The Hornets To A 61-Point Thrashing Of The Grizzlies

03.22.18 11 mins ago

Getty Image

Kemba Walker might have been able to outscore the Memphis Grizzlies by himself if he were given the chance. Instead, Walker was satisfied by a 46-point outing in three quarters for the Charlotte Hornets, who settled for falling just shy of an NBA record for point differential in a win.

The Hornets destroyed the Grizzlies on Thursday night to the tune of 140-79. The 61-point margin of victory was one of the largest ever in an NBA game, though it fell short of the NBA record of 68 points.

Walker was brilliant on Thursday night, shooting 13-for-18 from the field, including 10-for-14 from behind the arc. The 10 threes set a Hornets franchise record. He also made all 10 of his free throws. Look at him basically stumble over himself and somehow save it with another 3-pointer to give the Hornets a ridiculous 46-point lead.

