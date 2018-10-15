Getty Image

Hornets point guard Kemba Walker will become a free agent at the end of this season and there are certainly some questions about his future in Charlotte. Walker has said before that he would like to stay with the team, but the Hornets are in a weird position right now in terms of where the team is at and where Walker is at.

Charlotte has missed the playoffs the last two seasons due to a mix of bad luck and lack of talent on the roster. The Hornets feel stuck in mediocrity right now. It would make sense to blow everything up and restart. The problem with that idea is that Walker is in the middle of his prime. He doesn’t have the time to wait for a rebuild.

If Charlotte is going to get the most out of his career then they need to make a significant playoff push or potentially even trade him. Last season, the Hornets explored the idea of it, but they never got anywhere close to actually pulling the trigger on a deal involving Walker. Since then, the Hornets have hired a new GM and coaching staff. They also seem to have backtracked the idea of trading him.