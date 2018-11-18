Getty Image

Journalists are told that they’re supposed to be neutral. As such, please know that when I say “Kemba Walker is absolutely fantastic,” it is being stated as a fact and not as an opinion. For proof of this, let us go to Charlotte on Saturday night, where Walker put forth perhaps the best individual effort of the season.

Walker and the Hornets played hosts to the Philadelphia 76ers, giving us a back-and-forth game that required overtime. Charlotte ended up losing a heartbreaker, falling 122-119, but it certainly wasn’t the fault of Walker. The All-Star guard scored more than half of the Hornets’ points on the night, setting a franchise record with 60 points.

It became obvious something really special was happening in the third quarter, when Walker scored 16 points in the frame. He did it in that delightfully Kemba Walker way where he was lightning quick in every single thing he did, whether it was pulling up for a jumper or putting the ball on the deck and getting to the rim.