Getty Image

Advice is only as good as the person giving it. So when one of the greatest basketball players of all time gives you advice do you discard it or run with it?

Charlotte Hornets all-everything Kemba Walker spent his rookie season on the statistical worst team ever to play the game, the 7-59 Charlotte Bobcats. Being a rookie and having that be your first experience in the NBA would rattle anyone’s confidence, even if the team is obviously tanking for the future

So who better than Michael Jordan, owner of the-now Charlotte Hornets to give some advice to Walker to keep his head in the game? After all, Jordan had used a transcendent-yet-brief career in college to become a superstar in the NBA.