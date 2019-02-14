Kemba Walker Is Ready To Host NBA All-Star In His Adopted Home

Getty Image

For the first time since 1991, NBA All-Star Weekend is heading to the Queen City, as Charlotte will host the league’s annual midseason break.

The faces of All-Star this week will be Hornets owner Michael Jordan, Charlotte native Stephen Curry, and the Hornets’ lone All-Star, Kemba Walker. The point guard out of UConn grew up in New York, but has adopted Charlotte as his new home and embraced the city fully.

Walker will be a free agent this summer, but has stated his intentions to stay in Charlotte beyond this year should they make the financial commitment he desires. This week, he gets to be one of the main hosts for All-Star and ambassadors for the city, a role he’s taking very seriously.

Uproxx spoke with Walker this week as he discussed his partnership with JBL on their Sounds of the City campaign, the song he worked on with Rapsody and 9th Wonder, and what it means to have All-Star in Charlotte. Plus we got some recommendations for folks coming into town and discussed his favorite music out right now.