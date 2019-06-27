The Celtics Are The Reported ‘Frontrunners’ To Sign Kemba Walker

Getty Image

While Kemba Walker isn’t quite the headliner that Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are in the world of NBA free agency, the All-Star point guard is in high demand as he hits the market. Given the built-in monetary and “hometown” advantages of the Charlotte Hornets, many expected Walker to stay put but, in recent days, the chatter has increased in volume. On Thursday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Walker and the Hornets have “sizable gaps” in their contract negotiations.

All-Star Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets have sizable gaps and stalemate in talks so far, opening pathway for competitors in Boston, New York and Dallas, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2019

Just moments later, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski unearthed a bombshell, reporting that the Boston Celtics are now in the driver’s seat to sign Walker in the coming days.