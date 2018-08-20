Kemba Walker Says ‘I Just Can’t See Myself In A Knicks Jersey’

#New York Knicks
08.20.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kemba Walker has been involved in trade rumors for some time and, honestly, it makes sense. The Charlotte Hornets have struggled to 36-win performances in back-to-back seasons and, given the team’s utter lack of salary cap flexibility, an argument could easily be made that dealing Walker for future-facing assets (and moving on with a full-blown rebuild) could be the best course of action for the franchise in the long run.

The Hornets, however, haven’t pressed the “reset” button just yet and Walker seems to be on board with that approach. In fact, the All-Star point guard was asked about a particular team, the New York Knicks, last week and he sharply pushed back against the notion that he wants to “come home” and play anywhere but Charlotte.

“I’ve been hearing it for years,” Walker told Dom Amore of the Hartford Courant on Thursday. “Every time I come home, ‘When are you going to come home and play for the Knicks?’ I know it’s a special place, I was a Knicks fan growing up, always rooted for the home team. But I just can’t see myself in a Knicks jersey, only because I’ve only been in one jersey.”

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSKemba WalkerNEW YORK KNICKS

