Getty Image

Kemba Walker doesn’t sound like he’s heading to New York anytime soon. It wasn’t an easy season for Walker and the Charlotte Hornets, but the way Walker is addressing his future, it seems unlikely he’s planning on going anywhere.

The Charlotte Hornets franchise player seemed to face an uncertain future for much of the 2017-18 campaign. The Hornets explored trade options for Walker, with rumors that the Cleveland Cavaliers were interested in bringing him in to play with LeBron James. There are also the occasional whispers that he’d like to end up in New York and help his hometown Knicks finally get things together again.

These rumors have been tough on Walker because he’s never asked for a trade, but has had to deal with speculation about his future because Charlotte’s debate about what to do with him. Walker is an unrestricted free agent next summer, and if they felt he was unlikely to re-sign with the Hornets, there would be reason to make a move to maximize return on a star player.