Watch Kemba Walker Learn He Will Start The 2019 NBA All-Star Game In Charlotte

01.24.19 1 hour ago

For weeks, four of the five now-announced starters for the Eastern Conference in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game have been clear-cut. Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Joel Embiid were no-doubt choices, but a second guard had to be chosen to start alongside Irving. On Thursday evening, the basketball world found out that it was Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker.

Walker is a thoroughly deserving choice based on the merits but, for good measure, he will be representing his city during All-Star Weekend, as the festivities will be taking place in Charlotte. With that as the backdrop, Walker was captured live when finding out that he got the nod, as the announcement came right before he appeared on TNT.

