The Hornets Reportedly View Kemba Walker As The ‘Face Of The Franchise’ And Won’t Listen To Trade Offers

11.08.18 36 mins ago

Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets have looked the part of a playoff team in the Eastern Conference in the early going of the 2018-19 season and star point guard Kemba Walker is the biggest reason why. Walker, operating in his age-28 season, is off to a tremendous start, averaging 28.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. There is absolutely no question that he is the best player on the Hornets roster.

With that said, there have been all kinds of rumors surrounding Walker and a potential trade over the last few months, largely driven by the fact that his contract will expire at the end of this season. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic (h/t ProBasketballTalk) reported this week that Michael Jordan and Charlotte’s front office seemingly have other ideas at this juncture.

Teams inquiring about Kemba Walker this offseason received the same message, league sources said: the Hornets are committed to contending for a playoff berth with Walker as the face of the franchise. For now, Michael Jordan has a strong desire to re-sign Walker as a free agent next summer, and teams around the NBA have recognized as much.

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSKemba Walker

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP