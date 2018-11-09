Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets have looked the part of a playoff team in the Eastern Conference in the early going of the 2018-19 season and star point guard Kemba Walker is the biggest reason why. Walker, operating in his age-28 season, is off to a tremendous start, averaging 28.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. There is absolutely no question that he is the best player on the Hornets roster.

With that said, there have been all kinds of rumors surrounding Walker and a potential trade over the last few months, largely driven by the fact that his contract will expire at the end of this season. However, Shams Charania of The Athletic (h/t ProBasketballTalk) reported this week that Michael Jordan and Charlotte’s front office seemingly have other ideas at this juncture.