Kemba Walker Got Smack-Talked By Michael Jordan At His Draft Workout For The Hornets

02.14.19 34 mins ago

Getty Image

In 2011, Kemba Walker was a polarizing draft prospect. He’d just finished a sparkling career at UConn, averaging 26.7 points per game as a junior, and scored a record 130 points in five games on his way to being named MVP of the Big East Tournament. But Walker was undersized, averaged under four assists per game in his final season as a Husky and was a fairly inefficient scorer. As the 2011 NBA Draft approached, no one had any idea how high Walker would be picked.

Eventually, Michael Jordan, owner of the then-Charlotte Bobcats, took a strong liking to Walker, and selected him no. 9 overall. But not before smack talking Walker at his own draft workout.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2019#Michael Jordan
TAGSKemba WalkerMichael JordanNBA All-Star 2019

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 2 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 3 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP