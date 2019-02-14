Getty Image

In 2011, Kemba Walker was a polarizing draft prospect. He’d just finished a sparkling career at UConn, averaging 26.7 points per game as a junior, and scored a record 130 points in five games on his way to being named MVP of the Big East Tournament. But Walker was undersized, averaged under four assists per game in his final season as a Husky and was a fairly inefficient scorer. As the 2011 NBA Draft approached, no one had any idea how high Walker would be picked.

Eventually, Michael Jordan, owner of the then-Charlotte Bobcats, took a strong liking to Walker, and selected him no. 9 overall. But not before smack talking Walker at his own draft workout.