Kemba Walker Gave An Emotional Interview After Becoming The Hornets’ All-Time Leading Scorer

03.29.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Charlotte Hornets, as a team, haven’t exactly been setting the league on fire lately. They currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings, a full six games out of the eighth and final playoff spot, meaning that they’re on track to miss the postseason for the second year in a row.

In fact, the Hornets have made the playoffs just twice during Kemba Walker‘s seven-year career, a fact that is making him grow increasingly impatience with the direction of the franchise. But that impatience certainly hasn’t affected his performance on the court.

Walker has made the All-Star team two years in a row now, and on Wednesday night, the flashy New York City point guard etched his name permanently in the franchise’s record books when he passed Dell Curry as the team’s all-time leading scorer. It was, understandably, an emotional moment for Walker as felt the magnitude of that accomplishment in his walk-off interview after the game.

TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSKemba Walker

